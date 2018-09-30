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Hanukka The Feast of Dedication Q&A
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16 views • September 30, 2018
Should a Christian keep Hanukkah? Whats the difference between Hanukkah and Christmas in Leviticus chapter 23? Can we give gifts on Hanukkah?
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Facebook:
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Twitter:
https://twitter.com/HolyImpactMin
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Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/HolyImpactMinistries
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/HolyImpactMin
Youtube:
https://youtube.com/c/HolyImpactMinistries
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