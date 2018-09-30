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Dr. Lorraine Day - Who Rewrote The Bible?
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767 views • September 30, 2018
I found this book enlightening and fascinating - FFM:
http://www.drday.com/who_rewrote_bible.htm
900 Power-Packed Pages
How and Why The Translators Have Deceived the Whole World by Deliberately Changing the Truth of the Bible
Find the answers to the questions that every Christian should be asking!
http://www.drday.com/who_rewrote_bible.htm
900 Power-Packed Pages
How and Why The Translators Have Deceived the Whole World by Deliberately Changing the Truth of the Bible
Find the answers to the questions that every Christian should be asking!
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