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Beto Voter Shouts Obscenities Around Children, Gets In Infowars Reporter's Face
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341 views • September 30, 2018
Owen Shroyer went to the Beto O'Rourke rally in Austin, Texas on Saturday to engage in friendly and robust political discourse, but was accosted by a deranged leftist triggered by his Make America Great Again hat.
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