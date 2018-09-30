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The Apocalypse Of God's Grace
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12 views • September 30, 2018
If you don't want the truth, then don't watch these videos exposing the false tradition of Christianity's myth of unmerited favor, ie Gods charis (mistranslated as "grace" in English bibles). Doctrines of demons abound in Christianity. The doctrine of Grace meaning God's unmerited favor...is by far the most damning of them all.
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