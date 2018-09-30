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TheThrone of God
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4 views • September 30, 2018
09/30/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
Word Study on the Throne of God in Scriptures Reveals Powerful Descriptions Involving Cherubim, Rainbows, and Worship. Angels Say, "Worthy Is the Lamb"; the Redeemed of the Lord Sing It. Bible: Revelation 4:1-5
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Word Study on the Throne of God in Scriptures Reveals Powerful Descriptions Involving Cherubim, Rainbows, and Worship. Angels Say, "Worthy Is the Lamb"; the Redeemed of the Lord Sing It. Bible: Revelation 4:1-5
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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