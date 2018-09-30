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Kavanaugh News Shocks Stumped World
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80 views • September 30, 2018
The fastest way to destroy the objective awareness that allows human beings to reason scientifically to match reality, from destructive denial and delusion, is to hide the tools for clarification and embodiment of our inherent qualities of consciousness which define the complete parameters of the body psyche as the basis of reason. Discover the hidden reason why Supreme Court appointment of Kavanaugh was so crucial to cultural stability and well being.
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