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Dana Loesch Tells Senator Markey to Learn 18.USC.922 G Section O
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23 views • September 30, 2018
"18.USC.922 G Section O. Everyone should know this statute by heart if you're going to enter into this discussion in a public forum. Period... What Senator Markey is talking about is asinine... has this guy had any experience at all, whatsoever, with this subject beyond what Michael Bloomberg sent to him, in an email, as talking points?" —Dana Loesch
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