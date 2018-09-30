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3D-Printed Guns Aren't Quite What the Media Says They Are
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14 views • September 30, 2018
"No matter what you think about ghost guns... you still have to base your decisions off of facts. And right now, the facts are this: so-called ghost guns are so expensive to make that it makes no sense to actually make one... Even the best ghost guns right now can only fire one, maybe two shots, and they're made of plastic." —Grant Stinchfield
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