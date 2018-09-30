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Larnell Harris Interview
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3 views • September 30, 2018
Larnelle Harris - He is the only person in history to be a member of three distinct hall of fames. He received five Grammy Awards, eleven Dove Awards (three of which were for Male Vocalist of the Year). He has achieved nineteen #1 radio singles and several other top 10 hits.
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