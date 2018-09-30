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Violent Antifa Mob Attack Open Carry March At Kent State
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3091 views • September 30, 2018
Police, Second Amendment demonstrators physically attacked with bottles, clubs, even fake hand grenades in attempts by Antifa to spark other side to fight back so media can declare new Charlottesville weeks from election.
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