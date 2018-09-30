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The Black Jewish Alliance and Destabilization - Dr E. Michael Jones
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151 views • September 30, 2018
Dr. E. Michael Jones returns to discuss his piece "Soros or Cyrus: The Violent Legacy of the Black/Jewish Alliance."
We talk about how Jewish support for the Civil Rights Movement was really an attempt to turn black Americans into revolutionaries. When that failed in the late 1960s, the CIA and Hollywood went to work producing a series of "blaxploitation" films promoting criminal behavior and sexual promiscuity among black youth.
We talk about how Jewish support for the Civil Rights Movement was really an attempt to turn black Americans into revolutionaries. When that failed in the late 1960s, the CIA and Hollywood went to work producing a series of "blaxploitation" films promoting criminal behavior and sexual promiscuity among black youth.
Keywords
iranfamilyhollywoodciajewishgeorge sorosmuslim1913mlkmartin luther kingcopghettoe. michael jonesalliancenaacpsubversioncointelprokool-aidpromiscuitypolice brutalityleo frankmary phaganhangingbarbituratesblack panthersblaxploitationcivil rights movementcriminal behaviorillegitimacyrevolutionariesrosa parkswedlock
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