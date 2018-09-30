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Illuminati Card Game- SCOTUS Conspiracy
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47 views • September 30, 2018
Have you ever heard of the Illuminati card game? That it is said to predict the plans of the globalists? Well I believe that it does, but there is a secret to unlocking it's mysteries. In this 4th installment video, find out how it predicted the chaos and events linked to the SCOTUS pick Brett Kavenaugh. A conspiracy of the globalist elites is exposed!
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