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Strong Thunderstorm 4-3-15
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17 views • September 30, 2018
The winds may have reached 50mph or higher. A few limbs from the trees broke off due to the intensity of the wind. Most of the limbs were dead. But there were a few limbs that broke off that were alive and had buds on them. It sucks when that happens! A tree's beauty should never be destroyed! The storm didn't last very long as it was a fast moving storm.
GAB: @TheDeadmanRules
GAB: @TheDeadmanRules
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