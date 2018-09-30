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Ancient Mining Sluice part 1
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163 views • September 30, 2018
My brand new discovery of about a month ago...has shocked me to the core! This mining camp is Gigantic with an estimated 5 to 6,000 miles of the sluice and dozens of villages, bizarre shapes, thousands of miles of roadways and its has to be the Creepiest place on this earth...way out in the middle of nowhere!! Once we get into the next several videos of this series...you will be shocked too!!! Smoking gun proof of ancient aliens and their quest for Gold...in Earths distant past.
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