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1984 - "Imagine A Boot Stomping Your Face Forever" - This Is The Plan
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22 views • September 30, 2018
The book "1984" by George Orwell changed the life of Indomitus when he read it in 8th grade, thinking it was a book about the future. Reading 1984 woke the boy, alerting him to the probable future of mankind, and simultaneously giving birth to a champion of liberty. As Reagan once said "Peace through superior firepower."
If you are not prepared to fight, you are prepared for slavery.
If you are not prepared to fight, you are prepared for slavery.
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