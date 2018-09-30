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Radio Underland Tries To Take On Coach Dave Daubenmire - EPIC FAIL!
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30 views • September 30, 2018
HIGH ENERGY should do an episode on this - the horns would deafen you!!!
Here's the blurb from their own site: "Radio Underland Interviews the contoversial Coach Dave noted for his claim that masturbation makes you gay..... yes you read that right."
Misspelling and cucking for the Resistance is no way to go through life, son.
Here's the blurb from their own site: "Radio Underland Interviews the contoversial Coach Dave noted for his claim that masturbation makes you gay..... yes you read that right."
Misspelling and cucking for the Resistance is no way to go through life, son.
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