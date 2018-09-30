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Weather and Water Weaponized!
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423 views • September 30, 2018
Deborah Tavares tells us the truth about the silent war against humanity by the ruling elite. Yes, we are even now in the midst of a major depopulation event, especially those in western countries like the United States. The California wildfires, for example, were started and maintained through the use of directed energy weapons (very high power lasers). 5G and other frequency broadcast towers are and will continue to be used to bring sickness to the majority of the population. This is WAR!!!!!!
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