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NT Church: Hebrew Roots = Greek Fruits Part 1
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14 views • September 30, 2018
The Old testament was mostly written in Hebrew.
The New Testament was written in Greek.
Paul's letters were to Greek cities.
Greek was the common language of the new testament era as Alexander the Great had conquered the area till Rome came. There is evidence the Greeks were divorced Israel.
The New Testament was written in Greek.
Paul's letters were to Greek cities.
Greek was the common language of the new testament era as Alexander the Great had conquered the area till Rome came. There is evidence the Greeks were divorced Israel.
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