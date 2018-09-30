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Fake Leather Waltz
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10 views • September 30, 2018
If I told you anything about the composer of this piece they may terminate us both. I didn't write this, just played.
It's been a few years since I played this song, some missed notes, but I trudged on through. I in no way whatsoever think this video is going to make money, but the right folks will appreciate it I hope.
Carlos Cedillo
It's been a few years since I played this song, some missed notes, but I trudged on through. I in no way whatsoever think this video is going to make money, but the right folks will appreciate it I hope.
Carlos Cedillo
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