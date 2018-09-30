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An Awakening of Horror: The Curse of Whining Fans
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9 views • September 30, 2018
Join your host William Pattison, King of Splatter Punk and author of The Camp Crystal Lake Novels, as he discusses the issue of whining fans and how their attitudes are representing the fan community. He will discuss the situation with Star Wars fans and more recent issues with Harry Potter fans. Also he will be mentioning issues with Rob Zombie’s Halloween and the Star Trek franchise….
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