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Recent Forced Vaccinations in a Florida School
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177 views • September 30, 2018
In August of 2018, "Healthy Schools" came to the Santa Rosa school of Jay to administer their flu vaccine program to the children. Misleading consent forms were sent home to the parents to fill out and sign, and even though some parents stated on the form that they do no consent to the flu shot for their children, they were vaccinated anyway, even against the desire of the children involved. The forms read "THIS FORM MUST BE RETURNED TO YOUR CHILD’S SCHOOL REGARDLESS OF PARTICIPATION".
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