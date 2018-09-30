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WELCOME TO PARKLAND (THE WHOLE HOGG) REVISED VERSION - STUDENT ACTORS EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE
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23 views • September 30, 2018
Huge collection of news clips reveals that all is not what it seems as portrayed by the US mainstream media when it comes to what really took place in Parkland Florida on February 14, 2018. Video provides extensive evidence that student actors were featured on numerous mainstream media channels and immediately rolled-out by the mainstream media in the wake of the school shooting which raises many important questions.
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