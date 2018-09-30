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Alex Jones Physically Attacked in Austin
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655 views • September 30, 2018
Shock Video: Democrats Literally Boo America, Physically Attack Alex Jones At Austin Event
Officially titled “Understanding the Rhetoric of Alex Jones and Donald Trump,” sponsored by Walmart, event organizers openly discuss how to shut down conservative free speech...
Alex responds with his trusty bullhorn and educates them on 1776 Americana.
Officially titled “Understanding the Rhetoric of Alex Jones and Donald Trump,” sponsored by Walmart, event organizers openly discuss how to shut down conservative free speech...
Alex responds with his trusty bullhorn and educates them on 1776 Americana.
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