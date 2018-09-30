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I WANT TO BE FREE, PLEASE PRAY FATHER SHOWS ME MERCY & BRINGS ME HOME!
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38 views • September 30, 2018
9-29-18 DSCN7766 FCK YOU MICHAEL BECK AND DAVID LONG WITH LIBERTY MUTUAL FOR STEALING MY LIFE, TORTURING ME, IMPRISONING ME, STALKING ME, THREATENING ME. GO TO HELL AND ALL YOU OTHER EVIL BASTARDS!
Keywords
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