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Parkland Unmasked: Anomalies
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77 views • September 29, 2018
Video comprised of police and mainstream media material reveals that a number of unexplained anomalies are related to the official story of the Parkland school shooting event that occurred on February 14, 2018. Thanks to Joseph Callan for providing the public service of collating/editing/uploading all the material together. Cached and uploaded by Clarity of Signal for posterity in the new age of Internet censorship and surveillance. Liveleak link: https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=sCbuJ_1538240653
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