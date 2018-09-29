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Flatten and Seal Exposed Aggregate Concrete Patio
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35 views • September 29, 2018
This outdoor exposed aggregate patio that was becoming degraded from mold growth. The concrete was flattened by honing the exposed aggregate with a floor machine equipped with metal diamond pads. It was the pressure washed and sealed with Creto DPS. This water based sealer permanently waterproofs the concrete while strengthening the substrate. This process permanently retards the mold growth and will prevent the concrete from degrading. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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