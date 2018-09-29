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Judge Kavanaugh -- Exposing the Democrat Lies
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8 views • September 29, 2018
WildNews.us – The Judge Kavanaugh hearings have backfired on the Democrat machine in a devastating way. The cynical immoral lies of the political operatives posing as “victims” have created a true martyr for the cause of Liberty. Judge Kavanaugh has become a Conservative star, a flag bearer for the army of descent law abiding Americans at war with the Democrat Nazi push for a collectivist dictatorship --
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