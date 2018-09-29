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Has China Taken Over America ?
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745 views • September 29, 2018
Infowars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99aExINHUHNZ/
Millie Weaver covers statements recently made by Alex Jones at a rally in Austin, Texas where he alleges that China and big tech have unilaterally compromised the United States. Are the statements made by Alex Jones' true or just a conspiracy theory? Let's investigate.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99aExINHUHNZ/
Millie Weaver covers statements recently made by Alex Jones at a rally in Austin, Texas where he alleges that China and big tech have unilaterally compromised the United States. Are the statements made by Alex Jones' true or just a conspiracy theory? Let's investigate.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
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