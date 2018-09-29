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Gig-a Claus - The Elf Jamboree (S3-Ep.12)
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4 views • September 29, 2018
All good things must come to an end, and so it is so with this season of Gig-a Claus. As we finish out our season with a sitcom episode, our Yule Tide Hero pulls off the greatest most hilarious undercover mission in Christmas history!!
Special Thanks this season to my beautiful wife, my fun loving children, Vern Smith for the Intro Narration, the fight circle guys, The Rochester Police (for not arresting me) & everyone who watched and enjoyed this seasons mischief.
Special Thanks this season to my beautiful wife, my fun loving children, Vern Smith for the Intro Narration, the fight circle guys, The Rochester Police (for not arresting me) & everyone who watched and enjoyed this seasons mischief.
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