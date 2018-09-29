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Lindsey Graham Unleashes on the Tyrannical Senate Democrats
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5 views • September 29, 2018
"That moment during that hearing may have been the most important moment during the entire hearing... What Lindsey Graham did right there is put his Republican colleagues on notice that if they do not vote for Judge Kavanaugh, they have legitimized a search-and-destroy tactic." —Grant Stinchfield
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