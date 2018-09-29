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Jerusalem: What the Bible says....
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11 views • September 29, 2018
Rev 11:8 - And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.
Jesus, my LORD, was crucified in Jerusalem, which is spiritually called Sodom and Egypt.
Jesus, my LORD, was crucified in Jerusalem, which is spiritually called Sodom and Egypt.
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