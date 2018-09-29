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Loesch: Dems Only Interested in Halting His Nomination, Not Dealing Justice
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3 views • September 29, 2018
"If they believe Kavanaugh to be so heinous, Grant—if they believe him to be this gang-rape-club captain—why is it that they're only interested in stopping his ascension to the Supreme Court? Why are they uninterested in getting him off the D.C. Circuit entirely?" —Dana Loesch
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