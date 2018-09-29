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Ayatollah Khomeini rules on sex with children - Imam Tawhidi
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40 views • September 29, 2018
Imam Tawhidi, a very brave man by the way, shows us incontrovertible evidence, black on white, from Islamic scripture by Ayatollah Khomeini, that it is OK according to Shia Islam to rape children/babies.
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