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Tips & Tactics | S1 E1: "Kim Rhode: How to Fit Your Shotgun"
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43 views • September 29, 2018
Kim Rhode has been named the most successful shotgun shooter of all time by the International Shooting Sport Federation. She competes in skeet and double trap and she's the first individual athlete to medal in five straight Olympics, where she's won three golds, one silver and a bronze.
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