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Cuentos de la Bruja aka Witch Tales (2019)
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13 views • September 29, 2018
Trailer for forthcoming Halloween oriented feature length horror anthology movie shot in two languages at the same time - english and spanish.
1st up is this trailer for Cuentos de la Bruja in spanish, later in December/Jan will have the Witch Tales english trailer.
Projected released for October, 2019.
1st up is this trailer for Cuentos de la Bruja in spanish, later in December/Jan will have the Witch Tales english trailer.
Projected released for October, 2019.
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