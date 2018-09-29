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Water - Structurized Molecules - Doc Willard's Wonder Water
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34 views • September 29, 2018
Water - Structurized Molecules - Doc Willard s Wonder Water
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Structured Water is easier for your body to use, hydrate with.
Each water Molecule is complete and not sharing a hydrogen atom.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Structured Water is easier for your body to use, hydrate with.
Each water Molecule is complete and not sharing a hydrogen atom.
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