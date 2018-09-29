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Introducing the Sol-Ark 8k - PEG Solar
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39 views • September 29, 2018
http://pegsolar.com/
In this video, Joe interviews Tom Brennan of Sol-Ark. Tom introduces the new Sol-Ark 8k, a hybrid battery inverter that offers superior efficiency and lower cost than traditional hybrid inverters.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading solar power company specializing in off-the-grid and battery backup systems. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be empowered.
In this video, Joe interviews Tom Brennan of Sol-Ark. Tom introduces the new Sol-Ark 8k, a hybrid battery inverter that offers superior efficiency and lower cost than traditional hybrid inverters.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading solar power company specializing in off-the-grid and battery backup systems. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be empowered.
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