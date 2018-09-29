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Gig-a Claus - Ho-Ho-Hobo (S3-Ep.6)
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5 views • September 29, 2018
Many months after Gig-a Claus' daring escape, we find our hero struggling to keep his Christmas spirit alive in these tumultuous times he seems to be going through.
*While on location filming this episode. Gig-a Claus was literally swarmed by 3 cop cars & 4 cops. It seems a concerned citizen called the law about a suspicious Santa character milling about the back alleys. Of course our Yule Tide chum was able to talk his way out of it, but upon checking with the camera man, he FAILED to record it
*While on location filming this episode. Gig-a Claus was literally swarmed by 3 cop cars & 4 cops. It seems a concerned citizen called the law about a suspicious Santa character milling about the back alleys. Of course our Yule Tide chum was able to talk his way out of it, but upon checking with the camera man, he FAILED to record it
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