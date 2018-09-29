Hillary Clinton OWNS the Internet (She has access to EVERYTHING)

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Looks like Hillary Clinton has the back door to the entire Internet. Not surprising yet just as shocking. This explains why Hillary Clinton seems to be clairvoyant. This explains why she never goes to prison and always know who's going to happen.