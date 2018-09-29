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"Zion & babylon" by Josh Garrels regarding babylon & slavery vs Zion & freedom
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27 views • September 29, 2018
Neither the video nor song are mine. The original video has a different version of the song.
Josh Garrels sings how people in babylon are slaves. Considering fractional reserve lending that banks do, the U.S. Treasury printing money FASTER THAN if it grew on trees, and the current $21.5 trillion debt.....well.....being a slave in babylon is contrasted with being told to be set free and go to Zion aka The City of David according to 2 Samuel 5:7, 1 Chronicles 11:5, 1 Kings 8:1, 2 Chronicles 5:2.
Josh Garrels sings how people in babylon are slaves. Considering fractional reserve lending that banks do, the U.S. Treasury printing money FASTER THAN if it grew on trees, and the current $21.5 trillion debt.....well.....being a slave in babylon is contrasted with being told to be set free and go to Zion aka The City of David according to 2 Samuel 5:7, 1 Chronicles 11:5, 1 Kings 8:1, 2 Chronicles 5:2.
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