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IT'S A DOG EAT DOG WORLD ON CONSPIRACY CAFE 2013-03m-21
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5 views • September 29, 2018
Diane Feinstein MK Ultra mantra. The assassination of George Moscone and Harvey Milk a typical black ops production. Gun control zealot has a gun of the same make, model and caliber as the murder weapons. The role of Jim Jones and the People's Temple mind control cult in San Francisco politics. Was Dan White a patsy? Was Diane Feinstein the killer? The nation wide gun fight. FEMA Zombie exercise April 27, 2013
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