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Universal Soul Love Interviews Alexandra - November 29, 2016
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3 views • September 29, 2018
Alexandra is hosted by Detective David Almeida and Dr. Lana Lubimoff at Universal Soul Love Radio. The discussion focuses on ascension, its physical symptoms, energies, and the Guardians. Enjoy!
Keywords
law of attractionparadigm shiftdualitypersonal growthillusion of realityhigher selflight workersguardiansawakeningscollective entitiescosmic consciousnessfalse beliefsglobal transformationinfinte possibilitiesmetaphysical philosophypsychic awakeningself-defeating patternsthe body alive principlethe first truth
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