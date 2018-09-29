© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Gig-a Claus don't want no milk & cookies" (S2-Ep.12)
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • September 29, 2018
In this final video of the season, we join our holiday chum already in route on Christmas Eve.
"As Gig-a Claus leaves us for yet another year,
Whether he'll return for Season 3 is currently unclear.
No need to worry & no reason for fear,
Because every Christmas.....you'll find him right here."
Merry Christmas to all! From our family to yours.
"As Gig-a Claus leaves us for yet another year,
Whether he'll return for Season 3 is currently unclear.
No need to worry & no reason for fear,
Because every Christmas.....you'll find him right here."
Merry Christmas to all! From our family to yours.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.