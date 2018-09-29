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Gig-a Claus VS. The U.B.E.W. (S2-Ep.8)
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3 views • September 29, 2018
The Elves have had it with Gig-a Claus and his unfair labor practices and business ethics. In a move to protect the rights of a Elves everywhere....The United Brotherhood of Elf Workers is formed. But not for long, if Gig-a Claus & Gig Deer have anything to say about it!!!!
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