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Jeff Flake's Moment Where He Looks Into The Abyss, And See's Himself: The Vote
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7 views • September 29, 2018
Just feast your eyes on the facial tension Flake exhibits as he bites the wenie of the Democommunists. He accidentally did what is a good thing - the FBI closure of the Kavanaugh assassination. And be certain of this - the whole Kavanaugh caper was a public assassination attempt by the "Left". They want to destroy Kavanaugh, and also prevent any other exceptionally qualified conservative thinkers from embracing a Trump Supreme Court appointment.
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