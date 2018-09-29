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Holistic Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy Los Angeles - Past Life Regression part 01
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43 views • September 29, 2018
Brian Green interviewed to discuss his knowledge of the realities of past life regression and his own experiences with hypnotherapy clients. Shares his own personal experiences of inexplicable events in his own life. That is, only explicable by including a psychic or non-material plane of reality. Part 2 of 2 videos
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