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Gig-a Claus & The Christmas Tree Farm (S2-Ep.4)
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4 views • September 29, 2018
Time to get the pre-Christmas chores done! Ol' Gig-a Claus recruits some elf help at the Christmas Tree Farm. Ho! Ho! Ho!
Side Note:( The Santa Claus at the end of the video had no idea what was going on.....neither did any of the workers or patrons.) It was great fun! Phantom Gig Attack!!
*Special Thanks to my brother Vern Smith for Voiceover introduction.
Side Note:( The Santa Claus at the end of the video had no idea what was going on.....neither did any of the workers or patrons.) It was great fun! Phantom Gig Attack!!
*Special Thanks to my brother Vern Smith for Voiceover introduction.
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