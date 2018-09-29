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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 48 - Patriot Call To Action #ConfirmKavanaughNow
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22 views • September 29, 2018
Calling all Patriots. Below, please find url with contacts for each States' US senators, click on your Sens name, go to their Email/Comment form and demand #ConfirmKavanaughNow
https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm
Then call 1-202-224-3121and ask to speak directly with your Senator's Staff and repeat your demands for #ConfirmKavanaughNow
Let them know that this call is the beginning of a Patriot Revolution that starts with Judge Kavanaugh's Confirmation, then Red Wave MidTerms,...
https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm
Then call 1-202-224-3121and ask to speak directly with your Senator's Staff and repeat your demands for #ConfirmKavanaughNow
Let them know that this call is the beginning of a Patriot Revolution that starts with Judge Kavanaugh's Confirmation, then Red Wave MidTerms,...
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