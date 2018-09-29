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Filing Criminal Complaints on Texas Rangers
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37 views • September 29, 2018
Time for the Texas Rangers to wake up to the public corruption and make policy changes to they can walk into any government office and arrest DA and Judges that violate the law of the land
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