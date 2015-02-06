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The Return of Kevin Annett! February 6, 2015
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23 views • September 29, 2018
This is a brief update from Kevin Annett on what he has been up to and what are in his future plans regarding the Republic of Kanata. We discussed why he has taken a break from posting his own recordings and some general updates on the plight of the dark.
https://galacticconnection.com/the-return-of-kevin-annett/
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
https://galacticconnection.com/the-return-of-kevin-annett/
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
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